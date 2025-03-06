Chicago Fire season 13 episode 16 return date: Pascal’s revenge

Following what you have a chance to check out tonight, do you want to learn the Chicago Fire season 13 episode 16 return date? What about getting more news on what is ahead?

The first thing that we do believe we should say here is rather simple, and it is this unfortunately, you are going to be waiting a good while to see something more when it comes to the firefighter drama. Like with the rest of the franchise, there is no installment next week. Instead, the plan appears to be to bring it back moving into Wednesday, March 26.

So what is the main story going to be when the series returns? Well, based on what we’re hearing about right now, a lot of it seems to be tied to the death of Monica Pascal, and what could be a rather difficult road ahead for Dom. The Chief now faces an issue where he wants someone to blame and because of that, you run the risk that he’s going to do something to harm either himself or others.

Is someone else in Firehouse 51 going to be able to step in and help? That is something that, at least at the moment, you have to be thinking about! We know that this is a place that is often there for each other, and certainly a lot of them know the meaning of loss. Herrmann went through a lot thinking that his wife was going to die; meanwhile, they’ve lost members of the greater firehouse family with Otis and Shay being two who stand out the most at this particular moment.

Hopefully, the rest of Chicago Fire this season will be dramatic, intense, and a whole lot more. Basically, everything you could want.

