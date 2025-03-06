Chicago Fire season 13 episode 15: Is Monica Pascal dead?

We knew entering Chicago Fire season 13 episode 15 that there was a good chance we’d be losing someone … but Monica Pascal?

Well, the way that a lot of the previews hyped what was coming up net, our general thought was that the person we’d be losing was someone who was a part of Firehouse 51. Instead, we saw the Chief’s wife put into an ambulance in the closing minutes of the hour. Her life was on the line, and Violet and Mouch worked together in order to try and save her life.

So did we actually see an end result to all of this? Not at first. Instead, we flashed over to Dom, who was sitting at a restaurant hoping to see her soon. He got a phone call telling him that he needed to head to Med, and she was located in Trauma One. He eventually turned up in a panic, and that’s where the bad news settled in. Monica was gone. Her death is likely going to reverberate for at least a few weeks, especially since she and Dom had such a tumultuous relationship in the first place. (We had a brief Chicago Med crossover at the end here with Archer being the one to deliver some of the bad news.)

Let’s just hope that Chicago Fire does sped at least a little bit of time showing what the impact of this move is going to be on the Chief. Will he want to stay in Chicago? That is one of the things that we do wonder at the moment, mostly because of how many people like thought that Herrmann was going to be the one to step into this role in the first place.

What did you think about Chicago Fire season 13 episode 15 bringing about the death of Monica Pascal?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some other updates.

