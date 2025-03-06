Chicago Med season 10 episode 16 return date at NBC

Following what you see tonight on NBC, do you want to get a Chicago Med season 10 episode 16 return date? What about more scoop?

Unfortunately, the first thing that we really should do here is go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: You are going to be waiting a while to see the next chapter. How long are we talking? For now, the plan is for the medical drama to return on March 26. Per the promo tonight, it does seem as though Dr. Frost is especially going to get some time in the spotlight.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score some other TV reactions and reviews!

So why are we stuck dealing with a pretty long wait for something more? The only real answer that we have to this at present is rather simple, as we could be looking at a situation where episodes need more time to get ready. Also, remember here that in general, NBC is probably going to be trying to fill up most of April and/or May sweeps with new episodes to make as big of an event out of them as humanly possible — and all things considered, can you really blame them? That’s when the ratings are perhaps more important than any other spot.

Even though there is no synopsis as of yet for the next Chicago Med, we also do not think that you really need that in order to be excited. In general, our sentiment here is that this is one of those shows that is always going to give you a wide array of different cases stuffed full of twists and turns … and then also some personal moments for the characters to shine. Seeing anything else at this point would feel like a rather big surprise.

What do you most want to see moving into Chicago Med season 10 episode 16 when it airs?

Are you said to be waiting a while in order to actually see it? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







