The Amazing Race 37 episode 4 sneak peek: An ATV race

Tomorrow night on CBS you are going to have an opportunity to dive head-first into The Amazing Race 37 episode 4. So what more can we say about it now?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just note that moving into this episode, the remaining teams are going to be heading from Japan to Bali, which means a new set of challenges. Yet again you’ve got a language barrier, but also a climate that can be hot and humid. Teams could be racing close to the jungle, but that does not mean that they will be doing all of the challenges on foot…

If you head over to the link here now, you can see some more sneak peeks heading into this particular episode, including one that features Jonathan & Ana in some sort of ATV Race. Now, the two have an Express Pass so even if things go south here, you still can feel comfortable that they are going to be okay.

Meanwhile, elsewhere within this episode could be seeing a different sort of struggle — one that is largely due to a decorating challenge that could be so much harder than it looks at first. This is an Amazing Race staple where you need the utmost focus and attention to detail. Also, you should rely on a certain cognizance that one wrong move could cause you to be tripped up. It’s okay to get frustrated, but you can’t let it get you too stirred-up and paranoid in the midst of trying to complete the task. After all, this happening is the one way to make 100% sure that everything falls apart.

In the end, we are going to most likely see a few other tasks in this episode, plus also the tease of the Driver’s Seat, which will allow someone a little more strategic power.

