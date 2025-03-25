Deal or No Deal Island season 2 finale: Host on final game

As you prepare to see the Deal or No Deal Island season 2 finale tonight, we know there are a few things to expect. First and foremost, a winner will be crowned between Lete and David and from there, they will face off one last time against the Banker! Chrissy Teigen will be taking on that role and we imagine that we are going to see a lot of fun back-and-forth.

Now if you’ve been following the press cycle for a long time for this season, then you probably know that host Joe Manganiello has been hyping up the ending as something insane. This more or likely means one of two things — either the winner takes home a ridiculous amount of money or they leave with almost nothing.

Speaking to Deadline, Manganiello makes it clear that no matter how the season ends, the bar will be set sky-high for whatever is next:

I think the finale this season presents an interesting challenge for us for a season three. What’s going to happen next season? How are we going to top that? This season finale is so unbelievable. The person who wins winds up breaking the all-time television game show record for money won. What actually had to happen in order for that to go down is … I mean, people are going to be talking about it. It’s unbelievable.

Now, we do tend to think we are going to be seeing a lot of crazy twists and turns and no matter what extreme the finale goes in, it could be iconic — and we just hope that it is after all the hype! It could also be a way to get people watching in the potential years ahead. (There is no season 3 renewal as of yet.)

