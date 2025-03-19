Deal or No Deal Island season 2 finale promo: Who is the Banker?

Entering the Deal or No Deal Island season 2 finale on NBC next week, it does feel like we are finally getting an answer to a big question. Just who is the Banker out there?

Well, let’s start off here by saying that we more than recognize why there are a lot of people thinking a number of different things here. We recognize that there are a lot of people who think it might be season 1 winner Jordan, and that could prove to be fun! The preview did show someone walking into the final temple … but only their shows. That’s pretty much it.

So, beyond Jordan, we think there are a few interesting possibilities. If the series wants to go with someone from the world of Deal or No Deal, you have the Meghan Markle possibility since she previously opened cases on the original show. However, it is really hard to imagine that this is the case for a multitude of reasons! Chrissy Teigen feels like a more realistic possibility given that she also held the role once upon a time.

If Deal or No Deal Island wants to go with a businessperson, meanwhile, they could try to get someone like Barbara Corcoran from Shark Tank. Or, they could go with a network personality like Heidi Klum from America’s Got Talent. The funniest outcome here is them bringing on Sofia Vergara, who has also been on AGT and was previously with host Joe Manganiello.

One way or another, the Deal or No Deal Island finale will give us answers on the Banker — but at the same time, hopefully tell us quickly who between David and Lete is actually going to be taking part in the final game. We could honestly see either one doing it, and hopefully, they get a ton of money either way!

