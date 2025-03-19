Deal or No Deal Island season 2 finale spoilers: Who will win?

Next week on NBC, you are going to have a chance to see the Deal or No Deal Island season 2 finale. What is going to happen? Who is going to win? Well, let’s just say that there is a lot to dive into here!

Of course, this is an episode that has a lot of different responsibilities, starting with the reveal of the Banker. Who is she? There have been theories about that all season, whether it be a season 1 alumni, Meghan Markle (hilariously, though we doubt it’d ever happen), or even Joe Manganiello’s ex Sofia Vergara, who is a part of the NBC family thanks to America’s Got Talent. It really doesn’t matter at the end of the day, but we do think it will bring some fun to the table.

Meanwhile, the synopsis below for the Deal or No Deal Island finale talks more about the game:

03/25/2025 (09:00PM – 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : In the thrilling season finale, the last player standing faces off against the newly revealed Banker for one of the largest cash prizes in television history. Joe Manganiello hosts. TV-PG

Who will win this season?

Personally, we tend to find ourselves rooting for David. After all, the Australian Survivor champion has played an awesome game all season, winning some challenges and building alliances around him. He had such a close bond with Parvati that she never was too inclined to share his secret. That deserves at least a certain element of credit, right?

Based on the end of this past episode, we do know that it will be either David or Lete in the final showdown, so it’s not like there are that many possibilities at this point. Either one would at least be a worthy winner based on a lot of what we have seen so far all season.

What do you most want to see moving into the Deal or No Deal Island season 2 finale?

