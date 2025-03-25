Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 premiere date: Spring confirmed

After months upon months of waiting, we now at least have a slight sense of when Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 is going to premiere.

According to a new report from TVLine, the Nicole Kidman series is going to return at some point in the spring. There is no exact date yet, but we would not be shocked in the event we see the show back in late May or early June, right around the time that The Handmaid’s Tale is officially wrapping up.

As for what we know is coming up on Nine Perfect Strangers this go-around, Kidman’s character of Masha is now going to be in the Swiss Alps. There are a ton of new cast members joining her, whether it be Christine Baranski, Annie Murphy, Murray Bartlett, Mark Strong, or Maisie Richardson-Sellers. We tend to think that the story is going to be as messy and complex as you could possibly want, with twists and turns that spawn a lot of interesting theories.

Now, let’s just also say the following: We really hope that we are not going to be getting all the episodes at once. The real fun of a show like this is being able to discuss it one week after the next, similar to what we get from series like The White Lotus or Only Murders in the Building.

If there is one thing that we hope for here, it is simply the fact the series ends up still finding a viewership after so much time on the air. There were pauses almost every step of the way; it took a long time for season 2 to be confirmed, and then for it to film. Then, it’s also taken a long time since when it wrapped up production last summer. Hulu likely was waiting for the right place to schedule it.

