Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 premiere date: March update

With us now more than a week into March 2025, what better time is there to discuss a Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 premiere date further?

At this point, you can argue that there are so many different reasons to think that the series is not only coming, but that you are going to see it sooner rather than later. For starters, filming for the latest chapter, presumably set in the Swiss Alps, has been done for a while. You could also argue that you want to dovetail onto a lot of the success that Nicole Kidman is presently having, stemming from the overall performance of her Babygirl movie.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further TV reactions and reviews!

So what is Hulu waiting for here? Well, you can argue that a lot of it has to do with timing, and our general feeling at this point is that they want Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 to be a summer show. There are reasons for it, with the biggest one being that this spring, they already have a huge hit coming in The Handmaid’s Tale and that will anchor them for a while. On the other side of that, meanwhile, they could have Only Murders in the Building in the late summer / fall. Bringing on Kidman’s show in between just seems to be the smartest overall move.

Now that we’ve said all of this, you can still argue that this is a show that is facing some particular struggles, with one of the biggest being finding a way to pop in a world where there are already so many other scripted shows all over the map, and with season 1 coming on SO many years ago. Are you still going to be able to draw a desired audience?

What are you most eager to see moving into Nine Perfect Strangers season 2, no matter when we get it?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here to score some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







