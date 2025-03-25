Bachelor in Paradise season 10 will have ‘Golden’ twist

At the end of tonight’s The Bachelor: After the Final Rose, host Jesse Palmer promised a big reveal ahead for Bachelor in Paradise. With that, what did we end up receiving?

Obviously, we assumed that there were going to be some changes to the series given the time that it spent off the air. There is a new showrunner and beyond that, we hope that Paradise is going to bring some new twists and turns.

Here is what we learned: Zoe is officially heading to Paradise! She is going to be one of the more high-profile contestants on this season, which makes sense given that she made it all the way to overnight dates. Jesse “invited” her and she said yes, though we tend to imagine that this was decided long beforehand.

What else was revealed?

Well, Jesse noted that there is going to be a “twist,” and that is when he invited out two Golden Bachelor in Paradise cast members in Leslie and Gary. There will be several contestants from the Golden arm of the franchise out there alongside some of the typical Bachelor Nation favorites. A lot of this could be fun, but it may also be totally random seeing a lot of these contestants of different age ranges together.

So when will the new season of Bachelor in Paradise actually premiere? There is no formal date as of yet, but our personal hope is that it comes back in June or July — either way, we tend to think that we’re going to have more information on the full cast before too long.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

