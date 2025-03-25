The Bachelor finale: Are Grant and Juliana still together?

At the end of the first part of tonight’s The Bachelor finale, we saw Grant Ellis choose Juliana Pasquarosa with his final rose. It was a decision that he struggled with, and the breakup between him and Litia only added to a lot of the drama.

In the end, though, he chose Juliana and with that, the question then became whether or not the relationship would stand the test of time. Or, at the very least, did it make it to the After the Final Rose special? We have seen some quick breakups within Bachelor Nation before; however, both Zach Shallcross and Joey Graziadei are still with the women they picked at the end of their seasons. By virtue of that, this part of the franchise has actually been a bit more successful than what we have seen in some of the earlier years of the franchise.

Of course, the show did make us wait for a long time to see where things stood with Grant and Juliana. Before that, we had to deal with a lot of the Litia follow, which made sense given the wide array of things that he said to her.

So, are the engaged couple still together?

Grant made that clear immediately: They are. Nothing could be done to change how strange and awkward it was to go from tension with Litia to pure bliss with Juliana. She was beyond happy to be out in the open with him, and it appears as though the two have really taken the time to get to know each other better. Not only that, but the two families have spent some time together! All of this signals that they could have a long future together.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

