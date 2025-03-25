The White Lotus season 3 episode 7: More on Saxon’s mindset

As we prepare to see The White Lotus season 3 episode 7 this weekend on HBO, it does feel abundantly clear that there is a lot of mess ahead. Also, there could be some radical events that transpire when it comes to certain characters within the ensemble.

For a prime example of this, do you really have to look any further than Saxon at this point? At the start of the season, he was the biggest jerk in all of Thailand, an egotistical and self-serving blowhard who celebrated himself and his ability to get any woman he wanted. Some of the walls have come down now, largely in the wake of that shocking scene involving himself, Chloe, and his own brother Lochlan. He started to realize just what happened to him in episode 6 and from there, we imagine that his outlook is changing.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more THE WHITE LOTUS reviews!

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Patrick Schwarzenegger does his best to outline what his character goes through in the episode, and also how this is going to hit him moving forward:

“What Mike does so brilliantly is it’s a slow roll of Saxon remembering bits and pieces and it’s just this, ‘What the f— happened?! … All these different things. And it’s a big power shift for Saxon, and how Mike even writes it, from him bossing around his brother and bossing around the girls and stuff like that, to then the dynamic switching and Lochlan having this upper hand, and then the girls kind of antagonizing me at the pool.”

As Saxon gets close to the end of his vacation in Thailand, will he fall apart entirely? It is a fair question given that he has to contend with his memory of that night … and that’s without even knowing that his father’s business may be crumbling.

Related – See more thoughts on The White Lotus season 3 episode 7, including a new promo

What do you think will be coming on The White Lotus season 3 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







