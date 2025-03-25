Deal or No Deal Island season 2 finale: See Chrissy Teigen’s arrival

Tomorrow night you are going to see the Deal or No Deal Island season 2 finale on NBC — and we already know who the Banker is!

For some reason that does remain unclear, the network decided days ago to reveal in advance that former briefcase model Chrissy Teigen had the role this time around. Why do this? We imagine it is a way to try and build attention for the end of the season, especially as the show’s future beyond this season does currently remain unclear.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SURVIVOR reviews!

If you head over to the official Deal or No Deal Island Instagram page now, you can get a preview of how Teigen introduces herself to the contestants during the final game of the season. She sits down at her special chair, and we tend to think that she is going to bring some great tongue-in-cheek energy to the game overall in the last episode. After all, the whole objective for the finale has to be to just ensure that there is a real sense of adversarial fun, similar to what we saw from Howie Mandel at the end of the first season.

Rather than focus on the new Banker now, we do tend to think the main question here is who exactly will win and from there, just how much money they will take with them. After all, both Lete and David are still in the running, but we tend to think that the last elimination will come about at the early part of the next episode. From there, the final contestant will have a chance to compete in one of the most epic games that we’ve ever seen — so how much money are they going to walk away with?

Related – Get some more thoughts now on the Deal or No Deal Island finale and what is ahead

What do you most want to see moving into the Deal or No Deal Island season 2 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







