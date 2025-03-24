Doctor Who season 15: New trailer animates The Doctor!

As many of you may be aware at present, Doctor Who season 15 is going to be premiering on Disney+ when we get around to April 12. Why to celebrate with a new trailer?

If you head over to the link here, you can see a preview from the aforementioned streaming service that both serves as an exciting look ahead and then also a chance to reintroduce this world to viewers who may not be that familiar with the property. What we do tend to think that Disney is doing here is relatively smart, mostly in that they are doing whatever they can to bring in more casual viewers. Remember that the series’ future, especially here in America, is the subject of a lot of uncertainty these days. Per all official accounts, much of what lies ahead regarding Doctor Who is going to be dependent on the ratings.

There are a few different highlights from this trailer but for us personally, we are especially happy to see a lot of Varada Sethu in the role of Belinda. For those unaware, she is the new companion for Ncuti Gatwa through the bulk of the season. You also do get a glimpse of Millie Gibson here as Ruby Sunday, just in case anyone was wondering if she was going to be returning.

Some of the story-of-the-week plots here include a journey thousands of years into the future, danger in faraway worlds, and also a storyline where both The Doctor and Belinda get animated. You are also going to hear the voice of Alan Cumming as well, just in case you needed another reason to be excited at this point.

