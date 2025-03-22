Doctor Who season 15: See ‘Robot Revolution,’ full episode titles

As many of you may be aware at this point, you are going to have a chance to see the Doctor Who season 15 premiere on April 12. While you wait for that, why not learn a little more about the upcoming episode titles?

Today, the show’s official site noted that The Robot Revolution, LUX, The Well, Lucky Day, The Story & The Engine, The Interstellar Song Contest, Wish World, and The Reality War are going to be the stories you see over the course of the new season. There are eight installments and of them, five of them were written by showrunner Russell T. Davies — including the premiere and the finale.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional reviews!

Just based on the titles alone, there are two that we are the most eager to see. With “The Robot Revolution,” for example, we tend to think that we are going to have a number of surprises as Varada Sethu potentially returns to the series, this time in her role of companion Belinda. (You will see Millie Gibson back at some point, but you will have to wait and see when.)

Meanwhile, “The Interstellar Song Contest” mostly just works for us because this is going to be such an obvious spoof of Eurovision, which we know is one of the biggest pop-music events in all of Europe. We are still surprised that it has never taken off in America as it should, mostly because it does present so much chaos and/or regional rivalries. What happens when you throw the entire universe into the picture? Well, that’s just something we’ll have to wait and see on.

Remember this…

If you love the show, be sure to watch it live on BBC One; or, if you are in other parts of the globe, stream it on Disney+. The long-term future of Doctor Who remains somewhat of a mystery, after all.

Related – See the full Doctor Who season 15 trailer, which gives you a better sense of what is ahead

What are you excited to see on Doctor Who season 15 based on the episode titles?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







