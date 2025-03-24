The Last of Us season 2 posters highlight Joel, Ellie, Abby

With the April 13 premiere of The Last of Us season 2 coming sooner rather than later, why not celebrate with some new posters?

When it comes to how HBO is gearing up to promote the next chapter of the story, let’s just say that they are keeping it pretty simple — and paying homage to the cover of The Last of Us: Part II. If you head over to the official Instagram for the show now, you can see some of these aforementioned posters, which include some close-ups on the likes of Pedro Pascal (Joel), Bella Ramsey (Ellie), and Kaitlyn Dever, making her debut on the show this time around as Abby. Given the reaction to that character from the game, we certainly hope that she is well-insulated when it comes to what happens over the course of the next several months.

Now at this point, we will admit that the network has taken their time really getting the promotional wheels in motion on the new season; however, we do tend to think that everything is going to change in the next week or two. The plan here seems to be to give viewers a full-on promotional blitz, and that includes everything from trailers to previews to some other scoop all about what more is coming.

One of the bigger question marks…

Well, let’s just make it pretty simple. We know that season 2 could be gut-wrenching and emotional, but is there a chance that we are actually going beyond the games into a possible season 3? We do think some of the second game of the series will be split up, but we are hearing more about a possible season 4 here…

