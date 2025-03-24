The Equalizer season 5 episode 14 spoilers: ‘The Grave Digger’

This weekend on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see The Equalizer season 5 episode 14 arrive. With that, what lies ahead here?

Well, for those of you who like blast-from-the-past episodes that bring you into a character’s psyche, you are going to get it here. “The Grave Digger” is the title for this story and in general, this is going to be a chance to see what happens when Robyn McCall has to visit a serial killer. What comes as a result of this? Well, we tend to think that this is going to be one of the more dangerous and perilous cases she has encountered so far.

Do you want to learn more now about what is ahead? Then be sure to check out the full The Equalizer season 5 episode 14 synopsis below:

“The Grave Digger” – McCall visits “The Grave Digger,” a serial killer she put behind bars a year ago, to uncover who is behind a series of copycat murders. Meanwhile, Dee skips her Peer Ear meeting to go to a party with Cam, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, March 30 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Where is the overall story going to go?

Well, we know that at the time of this writing, there is no official renewal for a season 6 … though we remain hopeful that something is going to happen. The last thing that we’d want for the Queen Latifah series is that there is an ending without any sort of fanfare.

Just like the future remains to be seen for the show, the same could be said for the proposed spin-off — all we can say there is that a backdoor pilot will be featured soon enough.

What do you most want to see moving into The Equalizer season 5 episode 14 when it arrives?

