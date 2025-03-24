The White Lotus season 3 episode 6: Star on Lochlan, Saxon

So what sort of mess did we see over the course of The White Lotus season 3 episode 6? It was honestly hard to predict where the HBO series would start.

Yet, what we can say first and foremost here is that Chelsea did not sleep with Saxon or Lochy; however, at the same time, Chloe did. We also learned that there was some brotherly action that happened here that made us more than a little bit uncomfortable. It has led to Saxon being in an especially vulnerable position and it is hard to stomach.

So why did Lochlan in particular take part in this sexual encounter? Speaking to TV Insider, Sam Nivola (who plays the character) described it in the following terms:

“Lochlan is a really insecure character, and he just wants to do whatever he can to get in anyone’s good books … He’s a people pleaser. And [with] Saxon, I feel like [Lochlan’s] just like, ‘I want to just go along with whatever you’re doing.’ Saxon’s the sex guy. He likes sex, so he’s talking about, ‘You got to get laid. You got to get laid.’ And [Lochlan’s] like, well, that’d be a great thing for us to do together. I mean, of course that’s not what’s going through his head. He’s incredibly f—-d up on drugs and alcohol, but I think it really comes from a sort of primal place of insecurity and sort of twistedness.”

We will have to see exactly what happens from here, but this reveal is certainly the sort of thing that could tear this relationship apart — and also the whole family. Granted, the Ratliffs are already on the verge of that already given the fact that Timothy could be arrested at any moment and Piper wants to stay in Thailand for a year.

