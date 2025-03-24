When Calls the Heart season 12 finale: Did Elizabeth leave town?

We had a feeling that entering the When Calls the Heart season 12 finale, there were going to be a few huge events that played out. How could there not, given everything that we’ve had a chance to see over the past several episodes?

Well, ever since Little Jack grew ill, we had our concerns over how his situation was ultimately going to be handled. Elizabeth was willing to do everything that she could in order to be there for her family and in this instance, that meant actually doing something that we never thought she would do: Leave Hope Valley.

Is she actually going to be gone from the town forever? That’s a hard thing to imagine, as we do think there will be opportunities at some point for her to come back. In the meantime, we do think that the start of season 13 could bring the characters (alongside Nathan and Allie) to Cape Fullerton — and there may even be a chance to bring Charlotte back to the show for the first time in a while! The end of this season does absolutely leave the door open for a number of new stories in this avenue.

In general, though, we can say that this is certainly not the finale that we expected to see, and perhaps that was the point. While we do want to see some movement at some point when it comes to the relationship between Elizabeth and Nathan, they don’t have to be engaged or married for things to matter between them. In Nathan choosing to accompany her at the end of the episode, we got a pretty clear reminder of what actually matters the most to him.

What did you think about the overall events of the When Calls the Heart season 12 finale?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back here to get some other updates.

