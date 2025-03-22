When Calls the Heart season 13 renewal: Where’s the news?

Given that tomorrow night serves as the big When Calls the Heart season 12 finale, why not have a season 13 discussion? After all, it makes total sense to be out there and/or eager to get some more news regarding the future.

Well, we should start off here by noting that there are a ton of people affiliated with the Hallmark Channel series who want nothing more than to see the show come back — and by virtue of that, we do tend to think that it is going to happen! It is really then just about when and how the good news comes out.

If you have watched When Calls the Heart for years, then you know that the show has sometimes renewed the show right on the heels of the finale airing. That could happen here and if not, it might within a couple of weeks after the fact. Remember that there does need to be a renewal at some point in the spring in order to ensure that the show keeps its schedule. New seasons tend to start shooting around July most years, and we don’t think that will change for a number of reasons. Take, for starters, the simple fact that there are a lot of weather-related reasons why you want to shoot in the summer / fall in British Columbia.

Of course, if the show is renewed, we do tend to think that there is a good chance we are going to be seeing the series back moving into the early part of next year. However, we have already seen Hallmark change things up here and there — why imagine that things are going to be anything different at this particular point?

What do you think — will we get some When Calls the Heart season 13 news soon?

