When Calls the Heart season 12 finale video: Summer plans?

As many of you may be aware at this point, in just a couple of days you will be seeing the When Calls the Heart season 12 finale. So what can you anticipate coming down the pipeline?

Well, at the time of this writing, one of the most important things we may be able to do is simply talk about the setting. Summertime is almost here in Hope Valley and by virtue of that, it allows for everyone to start thinking about the future.

Of course, the idea of what “the future” really means depends on precisely who you are talking about. Graduation is around the corner and for some characters, that means a chance to enter a totally new phase of their lives. Meanwhile, for some others, it is simply about looking towards some free time.

If you head over to Parade Magazine right now, you can see a new sneak preview that does do a good job of laying at least some of the groundwork for what lies ahead — and of course, there is so much to be excited for! Elizabeth and Nathan are clearly looking forward to having more time to spend together and honestly, we hope that it all works out as well as it seems to be for them in this scene. Yet, we know that life in Hope Valley is also not perfect and by virtue of that, there could still be another few challenges that arrive at inopportune times.

We know that When Calls the Heart is the sort of show that tends to bring you everything from drama to conflict to happiness and hope. We do believe that this episode in particular will be a perfect microcosm of all of this and hopefully, we will hear about a season 13 before the weekend ends.

