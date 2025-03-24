Yellowjackets season 3 episode 8: Who wants revenge?

As you get yourselves prepared to see Yellowjackets season 3 episode 8 on Showtime later this week, is revenge a central theme?

Well, in many ways, you can argue that this is very much the case, and for one simple reason: Hilary Swank is about to enter the mix! If you remember some of the teasers at the start of the season for what is ahead, you see her at one point with a bloodied bandage on your arm. This is enough to make us think that she is involved in some sort of dramatic and chaotic showdown.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some additional YELLOWJACKETS reviews!

Now, you can make an easy argument that Swank’s character is responsible for Lottie’s death. Or, you could say that she sent the tape to Shauna’s house. Or, is there a chance that she is behind both?

If we are about to see this person on a revenge tour, the first thing that matters here is actually learning who this person actually is. If Swank is playing an adult version of one of the younger characters, it is fair to say that she has a motive for vengeance. She may be interested in doing whatever she can in order to ensure that she gets back at them for some past wrong. That’s especially the case if the others left her to die. Presumably, both Melissa and Gen are both dead … but is that really the case?

Meanwhile, you can also make an argument here that Swank is playing a relative or a friend of someone who died — and either way, revenge could still be a goal.

Let’s just say this in totality: No matter who the actress is playing, we imagine that it has to be a meaty role. Shouldn’t it be given the hype?

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on Yellowjackets season 3 episode 8, including what else is ahead

What do you think we are going to see moving into Yellowjackets season 3 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







