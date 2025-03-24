Poppa’s House season 1 episode 15: Vivica A. Fox to appear

As you get excited to see Poppa’s House season 1 episode 15, let’s just say that there is a lot to be excited about across the board. That is especially the case with this particular story, given the fact that we’ve got a big-name guest star in Vivica A. Fox coming on board.

So who is the actress going to actually play? Well, based on some of the info that we’ve got at present, she may be playing some sort of court-TV judge, which feels like it is going to set the stage for all sorts of entertainment and hijinks.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other TV reactions and reviews!

Below, you can see the full Poppa’s House season 1 episode 15 synopsis with more on what is ahead:

“Say Wha?!” – Junior’s fundraising effort for his film takes a dramatic turn when he discovers Poppa’s flea market purchase is worth a fortune, on the CBS Original series POPPA’S HOUSE, Monday, March. 31 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Vivica A. Fox guest stars as “Judge SayWha.”

So what more is coming up down the road here? Well, on the other side of this installment, let’s just say that the finale is going to be coming on April 28. There is no word as of yet if the Damon Wayans – Damon Wayans Jr. series is going to be coming back for more, but we hope that there is a chance something more will be revealed between now and when said finale airs. For the time being, remember that if you love this show, recommend it to everyone you know! Watching live is certainly one of the best ways to help but if that is not possible, some recommendations also go a long way.

What do you most want to see moving into Poppa’s House season 1 episode 15 when it airs?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! After you do just that, come back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







