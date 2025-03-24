Is NCIS, NCIS: Origins new tonight on CBS, March 24, 2025?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? What more can we also say about NCIS: Origins as well? We know that the two shows have been off for a while, but this is where we are eager to share some welcome news. The series are almost back!

To be specific, you are going to see the crime-drama franchise back for more in just a matter of hours, and we’re sure that there is going to be some great stuff across the board. With the flagship show, you will have a great chance to see a Nick Torres spotlight; meanwhile, the spin-off will give you a major change for Mary Jo.

Now, what more can we say about what is ahead right now? Then check out the synopses for both shows below…

NCIS Season 22 episode 15, “Moonlit” – After a Navy Lieutenant’s death reveals ties to Special Agent Sawyer (Zane Holtz), Torres and Knight uncover a murder linked to a wealthy family. Meanwhile, Parker discovers a shocking connection between his mother’s death and Lily, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, March. 24 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 14,“To Have and to Hold” – The team works the case of an investment advisor found dead shortly after her release from prison. Also, Mary Jo is left reeling by an unexpected development in her personal life, on NCIS: ORIGINS, Monday, March 24 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

As for what else is ahead, rest assured that there is more to come shortly — not only that, but we will have more insight on some of that before too long!

Is there anything that you are most excited to see from both NCIS and then also Origins when they are tonight?

