Justified: City Primeval season 2 renewal: March 2025 update

With us getting closer to the end of March, is there more we can share now when it comes to a Justified: City Primeval season 2 at FX? Of course, we would love nothing more than to see the series back, even if it is a separate limited series with a totally new subtitle.

Yet, at the same time, it definitely feels like we are in a pretty extreme wait-and-see position when it comes to the Timothy Olyphant series, and for many different reasons.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess TV on YouTube for more JUSTIFIED: CITY PRIMEVAL videos!

First and foremost, you have to remember just how busy much of the cast is at this point. Olyphant has been working on Alien: Earth, and that does put a severe limitation in his schedule. Meanwhile, let’s remember that Walton Goggins returned as Boyd in the season 1 finale, and he would be essential in whatever the story is going to be moving forward. He is currently on The White Lotus, and is also in the midst of filming the second season of Fallout.

For more of City Primeval to happen, there needs to be scripts, and it remains unclear just if a story has been fully developed. From there, you then have to figure out the schedule for all of the actors and crew members. We don’t think that news is coming out this month and honestly, we would be happy to hear something more before the end of the calendar year.

If there is good news that we can say on Justified right now, it is simply this: It is luckily one of those shows that can come out at any point. There is not necessarily a reason to hurry anything. The most important thing is just that everyone seems to want to do another chapter; we just have to wait and see if it actually happens or not.

Are you still super-excited to see Justified: City Primeval season 2 happen?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







