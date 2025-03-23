Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 episode 4: Breeze ahead?

We are lucky to know that Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 episode 4 is coming to Starz sooner rather than later. With that, of course it makes it easy for theories to run rampant.

If there is one thing that is especially fun and crazy about this show at the moment, it is the simple fact that the bulk of conversation these days is all about Breeze — a character who we may not have even met at this point! We know how important they are when it comes to Ghost’s origin story, and we also know that eventually, there is a Power: Origins story that is seemingly coming up down the road.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get other TV reactions reviews!

So is Breeze actually Unique? We know that some out there can watch the promo here for what is ahead and feel more confident about that fact. However, we don’t think that anything is that set in stone. The big case to be made it comes to Unique being Breeze is rather simple: We’ve already spent a ton of time with him, and we are invested in his journey. He has learned more how to operate in the shadows.

Would there be value in him taking on this persona? In a word, yes, mostly because Unique himself made a fair share of enemies. He can begin again using some of the tricks of the trade, and there is something worthy of excitement about that.

Will we learn about Breeze before the end of the season?

Ultimately, we’d love that — after all, a show like this needs to continue to evolve, and it feels like we’re nearing the end of the current iteration of Raising Kanan. The title character has already come a long way, so why not try to take the next step?

Related – Check out some more thoughts about Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 episode 4

What do you most want to see moving into Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







