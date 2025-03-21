Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 episode 4: New alliance?

Next week on Starz, you are going to see Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 episode 4, a story titled “The Way We Were.” What lies ahead here?

Well, it is abundantly clear at this point that one of the main focuses of this season is Unique moving forward after that near-death experience. Suffice it to say, it looks as though that is about to continue. There is a lot of drama ahead and dangerous moments aplenty — we just hope that you are prepared to see the metaphorical chess-pieces moving around.

Below, you can see the full Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 episode 4 synopsis to get a better sense of just what is ahead:

Unique forms an unlikely alliance in his vendetta against Raq, who inches closer to a new drug enterprise. Kanan takes advice from Snaps and Pop, and Jukebox’s new friendship leads to a violent encounter.

Of course, it does feel like Unique vs. Raq could be some sort of major storyline for the rest of the season, at least in theory. After all, we do tend to think that they have a complicated relationship, and that is why we can’t sit here and say that anything is for sure solid or stable. It can turn on a dime, just like a lot of people could die at any given moment.

Now, we aren’t at the halfway point of the season just yet, but we are certainly getting close. By virtue of that, we do tend to think that the weeks ahead are going to see a real ramping up of some major storylines. Of course, we still want to know if Unique’s long-term storyline leads to him becoming Breeze, but we’re not sure that they are going to confirm that one way or another.

