Suits LA season 1 episode 6 spoilers: A major secret?

As we get ourselves prepared to see Suits LA season 1 episode 6, do you want to get a much better sense of what lies ahead?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just note that “Dester” is the title for this particular episode, and there could be a pretty enormous secret that ends up derailing just about everyone as we move forward.

Below, you can see the full Suits LA season 1 episode 6 synopsis with some more insight all about what lies ahead:

03/30/2025 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Sunday) : Erica and Kevin keep a secret from Ted that could hinder his murder trial. With the case slipping away, Ted turns to an unlikely source to save Lester. Stuart deals with blowback after making a move to strengthen his firm by weakening Black & Associates. TV-14

Ultimately, we do tend to think that a strategy is going to be the name of the game here, and that has really been a major part of what has made the whole franchise so successful over the years. These trials in the greater Suits universe are often an elaborate game of chess and if you want to succeed, the best thing that you can ultimately do here is think a few steps ahead of almost anyone else.

Now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that in the weeks to come, you are going to see some additional twists and turns. If you are wondering about the future of Harvey Specter, rest assured that he will be back at some point before the end of the season — and there are also going to be a few other notable names who appear here and there at the same time.

The next week in general is going to be important for Suits LA — remember that there’s going to be a mini-marathon of repeats airing later this week, which could help to get more exposure out there.

