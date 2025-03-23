9-1-1 season 8 episode 12 spoilers: More info on ‘Disconnected’

Thursday night is going to bring 9-1-1 season 8 episode 12 to ABC — so what can we say about it at this particular point?

If you saw the promo following this past episode, then you at least know some of what “Disconnected” is going to bring to the table already. This will mark an opportunity to see what happens when Maddie goes back work after what she went through in the midseason premiere. We would love nothing more than to sit here and say that everything is going to go smoothly for her, but since when has that ever been the case? More often than not, there is chaos — and we do tend to think that this is going to be the case here, as well.

Below, you can see the full 9-1-1 season 8 episode 12 synopsis to get some more info all about what is ahead:

Maddie’s return to work proves to be more triggering than expected, as she may have returned too soon. As Eddie struggles to adapt to his new surroundings, Christopher discovers him in an unfamiliar situation.

The Christopher – Eddie storyline to us may by the one that fascinates us the most at the moment, largely for the simple reason that we have not seen Christopher all that much this season. It could be really important for both his and Eddie’s future that they spend time around each other again, but Eddie is not altogether used to being in Texas. Because of this, we do tend to think that there is going to be some sort of sizable adjustment period ahead. How could there not be, all things considered?

