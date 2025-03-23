Tracker season 2 episode 15 spoilers: Sofia Pernas returns

Back when Sofia Pernas turned up for the first time on Tracker season 2 months ago, we heard that it would not be her only appearance. Next week on CBS, the show is going to pay that off with “The Grey Goose.” You are going to see more of Billie Matalon and by virtue of that, the question simply is how she will be back.

In the end, let’s just say that her character is going to be back for what could be one of the most action-packed stories we’ve had a chance to see so far. All signs suggest that she could be going undercover — and with that, she could also be in grave danger.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other TV reactions and reviews!

To learn a little bit more as to what you can expect to see, be sure to check out the full Tracker season 2 episode 15 synopsis below:

“The Grey Goose” – Colter recruits fellow rewardist Billie Matalon (Sofia Pernas) to infiltrate a women’s prison in order to gain access to critical information that would help track down an escaped prisoner and her hostage, on the CBS Original series TRACKER, Sunday, March 30 (8:00-9:00PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Diane Maria Riva returns as detective Helen Brock.

Provided that she makes it through this episode, we’re sure that producers / Justin Hartley would love nothing more than to bring Pernas back again. One of the best things that a show like this can do in its early years is establish a great roster of recurring players. That adds a lot of depth, or perhaps even some nostalgia, into some later seasons.

Related – Get some more news on the Tracker finale now and what to expect

What do you most want to see on Tracker season 2 episode 15?

Are you glad that Billie is back in the mix? Be sure to share in the comments, and also come back here for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







