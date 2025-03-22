Tracker season 2 episode 20 (finale) air date, first details!

For those of you who were wondering when the Tracker season 2 finale was going to air on CBS, we have a clear answer. Not only that, but some more intel now all about what lies ahead!

First and foremost, let’s note that there are twenty episodes for the Justin Hartley series this time around, and we know that in general, we are going to be seeing an installment to close things out here that is all about Colter’s family and their past. This is something that has already coursed through a lot of the season, so why wouldn’t you focus in on that at the end here, as well?

To get a few more details now all about what is ahead, be sure to check out the full Tracker season 2 episode 20 synopsis below:

“Echo Ridge” – Colter returns to Echo Ridge to investigate a diner owner’s disappearance, only to uncover a decades-old kidnapping and a shocking family secret, on the season two finale of the CBS Original series TRACKER, Sunday, May 11 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Is there going to be a big cliffhanger here?

There is a lot of time to get more into this but for now, we would say that there is a good chance of it happening. We already know that a season 3 is coming and beyond just that, this is one of those shows that loves to come up with dramatic endings. We saw that at the end of season 1! Why not try to keep that going, especially if you can bring in a great guest star at the same time?

