Tracker season 2 episode 14 spoilers: A look at ‘Exodus’

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see Tracker season 2 episode 14 — a story that carries with it the title “Exodus.” So what can you expect to see here story-wise?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just say that Colter is going to head off to yet another new setting, with it being New Orleans this time around. This means an opportunity to dive into some particularly spooky stuff, though remember that “spooky” does not always mean “supernatural.” We tend to think that there could be a reasonable explanation to whatever case Colter is taking on here, but that may not come about easily.

To get a few more details on what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full Tracker season 2 episode 14 synopsis below:

“Exodus” – When a teenage musician vanishes in New Orleans, Colter teams up with a local detective (Marci House, pictured) and uncovers a chilling mystery involving dark magic, on the CBS Original series TRACKER, Sunday, March. 23 (8:00-9:00PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

So what will the schedule look like beyond this?

Well, we do think that we can go ahead and note that there is another installment coming on March 30 but then after that, there may at least be a brief hiatus before we get into what may be the home stretch of the season. We know that the show has already been renewed for a season 3, so that’s not something that you have to worry about at all. Instead, just sit back, enjoy, and know that there will likely be a few more reveals coming before too long.

