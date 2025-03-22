Shrinking season 3: See Jason Segel, cast in new set video

For those of you who have not heard yet for whatever reason, filming for Shrinking season 3 is currently underway. Why not celebrate with a new cast video?

Well, we do know that the plan is for the Apple TV+ to have a smaller wait between seasons than we had between seasons 1 and 2 and for good reason. Add to this the fact that the show has a relatively short turnaround compared to a big-budget drama. There is a hope that the show could return either in late 2025 or early 2026, but there will be more time to discuss that moving forward.

As you wait for more news now, why not check out some new behind-the-scenes content? If you head over to the link here, you can see via the official Apple TV+ Twitter a video that features Jason Segel, Harrison Ford, and a number of other actors on set. A lot of familiar locations will be present moving forward and entering the third season, we are going to have a chance to see a lot of characters evolve.

Moving into the new season, one of the central themes could be about moving forward. For Segel’s Jimmy, you have to wonder if forgiving Louis (Brett Goldstein) is going to be a significant step forward for him. Will he may be able to not drown himself in grief anymore? It feels to be a real possibility, at least for the time being. Meanwhile, we hope that for Ford’s Paul, he can find a spot of real happiness at this point in his life. This is someone who realizes that he has to deal with his Parkinson’s diagnosis, as difficult as that may be for him to do at times.

