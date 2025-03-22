The Rookie season 7 episode 11 promo: The bus crisis

Tuesday night is going to bring The Rookie season 7 episode 11 to ABC — so what more can we say about what lies ahead here?

Well, if you did not know already, this upcoming episode carries with it the title of “Speed” and just by virtue of that alone, it feels fair to assume that there is a lot of action ahead. Also, the title is a clear homage to the movies — and the story may prove to be that as well.

After all, you can head over to the link here to see the latest The Rookie promo, one that features Celina getting her first undercover assignment. She and Nolan are going to be on the bus, so what happens when complete chaos unfolds there? You could have a bomb crisis, one that unifies everyone at the precinct. There is also going to be a chance that the bus careens out of control and stops for no one.

In a way, you can argue that this episode is one that is remarkable in the sense of a network TV show. How do you work something like this out with a relatively small budget? Doing something here is so much easier said than done, but we do think you are going to get a big-budget, action-movie feel over the course of the next several hours.

We recognize that there are a lot of episodes ahead on The Rookie and by virtue of that, there could be ramifications from what happened here for a long period of time. Is this going to be something that impedes Celina’s ability to do her job moving forward? This is at least something to be concerned about for now.

