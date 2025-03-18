The Rookie season 7 episode 11 spoilers: A look at ‘Speed’

As you prepare to see The Rookie season 7 episode 11 on ABC next week, you should know you are getting a story titled “Speed.” Now, this brings us to our next all-important question: Is this meant to be a reference to some of the movies? For the time being, it does feel like there is a reasonable chance of that.

If nothing else, we do tend to think that this storyline has the potential to be one of the most action-packed ones we’ve seen all season, mostly because John and Celina are going to find themselves thrown into an undercover operation that goes horribly awry.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more reactions and reviews!

To get a few more details on what is to come, be sure to check out the full The Rookie season 7 episode 11 synopsis below:

John and Celina find themselves in a hostage situation while undercover for a public safety initiative. While Angela and Nyla investigate the suspects, Tim challenges Lucy’s decision-making skills.

Wait, why is Tim challenging Lucy? Of course, as someone who roots for the two in every possible capacity, we want to see them on the same page! However, here is your reminder that as cops, the two of them often have to put their personal lives and/or feelings to the side to figure things out. This episode overall feels at least somewhat unique in that almost every single storyline feels tied to this hostage crisis in theory; we will just have to wait and see if that turns out to be the case.

One last reminder

If you cannot watch this story live, remember to stream it on Hulu shortly after the fact! This is the best way to ensure that it can come back for a season 8, which has not been confirmed as of this writing.

What do you most want to see moving into The Rookie season 7 episode 11 on ABC next week?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







