The Bachelor finale spoilers: Grant Ellis on final two breakup

We know that entering The Bachelor finale that there is a great chance Grant Ellis ends up proposing to someone. However, at the same time, there is also an inevitable breakup that has to happen.

If you have seen some of the various previews that are out there already for the final episode, then you know that the lead has a really hard time deciding what to do when it comes to Juliana and Litia. You can argue that he does not know who to pick, or that he is simply concerned about breaking someone’s heart. Either way, things are going to be dramatic … and there will also be some hurt feelings.

Speaking to Swooon, here is what Ellis said about preparing for the final rose ceremony, and how there are some really difficult parts of it ahead:

“It’s weird because it’s one of the happiest days of your life, but before you do that, you have to break up with somebody that you really care about. It’s definitely a weird twist of emotions, and I just had to prepare … It was very uncomfortable, very uncomfortable, but it led to something that is happy.”

You can really argue that things could go either way for Grant over the course of the finale, but we do tend to think that Juliana feels like a natural choice. They have a deep relationship, strong chemistry, and a reasonable amount in common. They also live reasonably close to each other and you can argue that combining their lives would not be anywhere near as hard as it would be for him and Litia. Just remember the fish-out-of-water feeling that came with the hometown date earlier this season.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

