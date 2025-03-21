The Bachelor finale spoilers: Will Grant Ellis’ dad offer advice?

In just a few days, we are going to have a chance to dive head-first into The Bachelor finale on ABC. Are you ready to see it?

Well, we know that the final few hours of Grant Ellis’ journey are going to be cramming a ton of stuff in almost from top to bottom. You have the final dates, an After the Final Rose special, a possible proposal, and of course some potential heartbreak. In the midst of all of this, though, the final two in Litia and Juliana are likely to meet Grant’s parents — and we also have a preview now that amplifies that further!

If you head over to The Wrap right now, you can see a new sneak preview that sets the stage further for what is ahead here — at least when it comes to Grant having a heart-to-heart with his father. It feels clear that his dad is there to support him, and also does feel like he is going to make the right decision here at some point.

Is that going to happen right away? Well, not exactly. Many of the previews that we’ve seen already for this show signal that we are gearing up here for a situation where Grant will decide between his remaining two at the last minute, a situation that is probably not going to be the easiest in the world for him to walk back. We know that he is someone who is desperate to do the right thing for his future, but is that going to lead to him over-thinking the whole situation? At the moment, we will at least say that there is a good chance this ends up happening … and you really just have to be prepared.

What do you most want to see moving into The Bachelor finale when it airs on ABC?

What do you most want to see moving into The Bachelor finale when it airs on ABC?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

