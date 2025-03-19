The Bachelor finale promo teases Grant Ellis’ final rose

We know that The Bachelor finale is coming to ABC next week and within that, there are so many reasons for excitement. Yet, do we know anything more about how things are going to end versus where things stood earlier this season?

For now, we know that Grant Ellis has two women remaining in Litia and Juliana, just as we also know that the two of them also each bring quite a bit to the table. He clearly sees qualities in them that he likes, but also a future. This is why even ahead of the final rose ceremony, he still can’t make up his mind!

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a preview for The Bachelor finale that features more of Grant with the two women, plus his parents trying to give some advice. (Is his mom telling him to walk away from a relationship?)

We do think that Juliana may be considered the favorite at this point, mostly because it is the easier of the two relationships at this point to envision. The two are relatively close to each other geographically, whereas Litia is from the other part of the country. That is without even getting into the religious differences, and even if he feels comforted there from the hometown date, is he really? The biggest challenge at the end of a season of The Bachelor is trying to deal with the practicality of a relationship after the fact. This is not something that is easy to imagine when you are caught up in the midst of “the process,” but you do have to figure this out eventually.

What are you most excited to see entering The Bachelor finale when it airs?

