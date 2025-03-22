The Hunting Party season 1 episode 8 promo: A star pupil?

With The Hunting Party season 1 episode 8 coming to NBC on Monday, it makes all the sense in the world that things would get crazy. How crazy are we talking about here?

Well, let’s just say that “Denise Glenn” is going to be bringing to the world of the show something that a lot of people out there have been likely expecting for some time: A copycat killer. However, at the same time, this is not a copycat in the way you would expect. After all, the preview over here makes it seem as though Denise is still inside while, at the same time, the killer is on the outside following some of her MO. It seems like she is rather pleased about it — after all, she refers to them as a “star pupil” in the promo over here.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some further TV reviews!

Given that there are only a few episodes remaining in The Hunting Party at this point, you can argue that we are at a point now where there may be a few more answers that are coming to the forefront. Think in terms of what really happened at the Pit, or some more insight when it comes to who Odell really is as a person. There are a lot of things that should be figured out before the finale. Why make people wait that long, only to rush in a lot of the key answers?

What are the chances of a season 2 at this point?

Let’s just say that there is at least a solid chance, given that the ratings for the first season remain reasonably solid and by virtue of that, we tend to believe NBC will consider bringing more to the table. We will learn come May.

Related – Get some more news on The Hunting Party now, including some other details on what is to come

What do you most want to see at this point heading into The Hunting Party season 1 episode 8 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







