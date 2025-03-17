The Hunting Party season 1 episode 8 spoilers: ‘Denise Glenn’

As we look towards The Hunting Party season 1 episode 8 on NBC next week, is there more that we can share about the story?

Well, let’s start things off here by noting that “Denise Glenn” is the title for this hour and as we move forward, it is one that could give us a little more information as to what’s going on within the Pit. If nothing else, it seems like this was an environment where it was possible for some prisoners to understand others who were in there. How else do you explain that there seems to be a copycat of sorts out causing problems?

Below, you can check out the full The Hunting Party season 1 episode 8 synopsis with some other insight on what is ahead:

03/24/2025 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Monday) : The student becomes the master, when an escaped serial killer from the Pit decides to adopt another inmate’s style of killing as a way of paying homage to them. TV-14

The craziest thing to consider here is that we are already in the home stretch of the story, as there are only three more to come after what you see tonight. There is no indicator as to whether or not a season 2 is going to be coming but, at the same time, we do think that there is a legitimately good chance that it ends up happening. We certainly do not think that the writers are going to be tying up any loose ends in the relatively near future. We may get a few answers but at the same time, more questions.

What we do hope we learn this season is if there is a larger Big Bad beyond everyone we know right now — and also if more threats could eventually also be on the loose.

What do you most want to see moving into The Hunting Party season 1 episode 8 when it airs?

