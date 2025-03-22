Severance season 3: Ben Stiller on series’ long-term future

As many of you out there may have heard at this point, a Severance season 3 is coming now to Apple TV+. With that said, is it the end of the road? There is so much to discuss and think about here already!

After all, one of the things that we know about these big-budget shows at this point is that they do tend to have a specific ending in mind. These are not meant to last for decades on end! What makes it even trickier here is that the Adam Scott series clearly takes a long time to make — though nobody is thinking as though we are going to be seeing another years-long hiatus similar to what we had between seasons 1 and 2. (Remember that the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes played a significant role in that.)

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Ben Stiller (who directed the finale) indicated here that creator Dan Erickson does have some sort of long-term plan here:

Yeah, he does. The hope is that we’ll be able to let people know what the plan is at some point in the future. Our desire is to get the show on a more regular cadence. It’s been challenging, with COVID and then the strikes, but that’s part of what I want to be able to do in the future, is let people know what we’re doing and what to expect.

Our hope here is that we do see the third season in by the first half of 2027. Would it be great if it comes back before that? Sure, but we are also at a point here where production has not started off here and there is no timeline when it comes to the future. We’ll have to wait and see…

