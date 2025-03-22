The Pitt season 1 episode 13: More Dr. Langdon ahead?

With The Pitt season 1 episode 13 coming to Max next week, it does feel like all the pandemonium is still in the hospital — and also for good reason. Did you see how things wrapped up on this past installment? The aftermath of the shooting at PittFest means that there are more victims flooding into the hospital, and for at least one of the main characters, things could start to become a bit more personal.

Also, this is a situation that requires almost all hands on deck, and that includes someone who was already sent home in Dr. Langdon. We know that Patrick Ball’s character may not even have a job anymore after the drug scandal, and Robby may not want him at the hospital. At the same time, if he can save lives, is it better than the alternative? One thing that is certainly clear right now is that Langdon has no interest in leaving at this point.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Ball did his best to explain some of why Langdon is still at the hospital in the first place — and of course, what he says makes a lot of sense for why he probably got into this job to begin with:

“There’s a lot — and this is more broadly the case — going on with him personally … There’s a lot of questions about whether he’s going to have a job, whether he’s going to have a career, whether he’s going to have to go home to his wife and kids and tell him that he was fired and that he’s a drug addict.

“There’s a lot of questions out there that probably would paralyze most other people but this person is an ER doctor and knows how to save lives. That’s what is needed so that’s what he’s going to do. And we’ll figure the rest of it out later.”

We personally don’t think Langdon will leave the hospital until things quiet down — and to go along with this, more help could be coming! We wouldn’t be shocked if Collins also returns in episode 13.

