The Residence season 2: Show EP talks renewal, story hopes

Less than 48 hours ago, the first season of The Residence arrived in its entirety at Netflix. Now, what does the future hold?

Well, as many of you who have watched season 1 now know, we’ve seen the killer reveal. Cordelia’s story had a clear beginning, middle, and end … but that does not mean everything has to be done forever. It feels like you could through Uzo Aduba’s character into a number of different spots, but it all depends on how popular the first season was and beyond just that, whether or not there are some other creative ideas regarding the future.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what showrunner Paul William Davies had to say about what the future could hold:

Cordelia is a great character. She’s a lot of fun to write for. I love working with Uzo. The relationship between Cordelia and Edwin is really fun. I love the genre. I would love to be able to keep telling Cordelia stories if I could. And if folks wanted to do it in the way that we’ve done it, then that would be amazing to me. This has been a big ambitious project and we’ve all put our heart and soul into it, and so we just want as many people to see it and be enthusiastic about it. And then we’ll talk about the future.

We tend to think that Netflix is going to spend the next several weeks, if not months, analyzing the show’s performance before making a firm decision on what more is ahead. There are many things that The Residence has going for it, but one of the biggest is simply the association that it has to Shondaland. Why wouldn’t you want to stay in the Shonda Rhimes business? (Sure, they have Bridgerton and some other programming already, but still.)

