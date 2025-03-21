Yellowjackets season 3 episode 8: Joel McHale on Kodi’s role

As we prepare to see Yellowjackets season 3 episode 8 on Showtime, it does appear you will see more of Joel McHale as Kodi. What we know about this guy is that he’s a natural explorer, and someone who had no problem at all guiding Hannah and Edwin through the wilderness looking for frogs.

Unfortunately for him, though, the three have stumbled upon the Yellowjackets’ camp and now, Edwin is dead. What is going to happen from here? It does appear from the promo that Kodi will be back at the camp in some form moving forward … but what will Shauna and the others want to do with him? Is there going to be a difference of opinion among them?

Well, let’s just say (at least for now) that there is very much not a unified front moving forward. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, here is what McHale had to say on the subject:

It’s interesting; it shows immediately. Some are like “Great, let’s get out of here.” And some aren’t. It separates the group. Also, seeing the village is impressive. But at the same time, there’s got to be a side of him that’s like, “What the f–k is happening? These murdering teenagers, what is going on?”

We do have to imagine that if you are Kodi, the last place you want to be is around these people … but your best recourse may also be doing what they want at this point. You are outnumbered, and you have already seen what they are willing to do to people. It is also not like he out there with someone in Hannah who is altogether adept at dealing with these situations.

