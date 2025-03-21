NCIS season 22 episode 15 sneak peek: Torres, Sawyer squabble

Monday night is going to bring you NCIS season 22 episode 15 following a brief hiatus — do want to learn more about it now?

Well, one of the things that we do know about this story here is that Zane Holtz is going to be returning as Agent Sawyer, one of the night crew employees who just so happens to be rivals with Torres. Given that Holtz and Wilmer Valderrama are pals in real life, we 100% think that the show takes great pride in pairing them up whenever they can. Because of this, we are pretty darn happy to have some insight into what lies ahead in just a few days.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a sneak preview that shows further some of the tension between the two — namely when it comes to Sawyer claiming to Torres that he is not-so-great with his money. Is that really the truth, though? Well, we do tend to think that the answer to that is a little bit complicated in its own way. It seems as though there is speculation as to how Sawyer was able to afford his vehicle, and he’s told something different to Nick than some of the other agents.

For those who have not heard as of yet, Sawyer will actually be involved in the case you eventually see before the hour wraps up. Check out the synopsis below if you have not seen it already:

“Moonlit” – After a Navy Lieutenant’s death reveals ties to Special Agent Sawyer (Zane Holtz), Torres and Knight uncover a murder linked to a wealthy family. Meanwhile, Parker discovers a shocking connection between his mother’s death and Lily, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, March. 24 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

