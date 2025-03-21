9-1-1 season 8: Oliver Stark on Buck, Eddie story

We certainly would not be shocked if a lot of people have questions about Buck’s future following the most recent 9-1-1 episode. How can you not? Buck was questioned, after all, by multiple people about his feelings for Eddie. We do think that consciously, he tends to think of him as little other than a best friend. Unconsciously? That could be a different story altogether.

It is far too early to see where this story goes, especially since 1) Eddie is in Texas and 2) we’ve yet to see Eddie even entertain the idea of romantic feelings for Buck. With this in mind, why not hear from Oliver Stark?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

Speaking in a new interview now with TVLine, the actor had the following to say about where things stand at present when it comes to his character and Eddie:

“I was a little surprised by how head-on we wanted to face it … Mostly surprised in the sense of wanting to tread carefully. You don’t want to upset anyone, and you don’t want to lead anyone on in the wrong direction. I’ve really learned to just trust in the writing of this show. Tim [Minear] is a master of what he does, and I place my fate — or Buck’s fate — in his hands. If he thinks it’s best to confront it head-on, then I do too.”

For the time being, our appearance here is that we’ll see a lot of stuff develop over the rest of the season, but we don’t anticipate everything on Buck / possibly Eddie being resolved until season 9. The show has not been renewed as of yet, but let’s say we are more than a little bit hopeful.

Related – Learn more now about the next 9-1-1 episode and what you can expect

What did you think about the overall events of 9-1-1 season 8 this week?

Also, where do you think the story is going with Buck moving forward? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







