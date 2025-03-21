Deal or No Deal Island season 2: Chrissy Teigen set as Banker

We had assumed that entering the Deal or No Deal Island season 2 finale on NBC, the powers-that-be would keep the identity of the Banker a secret. As it turns out, though, that is not the case!

Today, Entertainment Weekly officially revealed that Chrissy Teigen has been brought on board for the role on Tuesday’s episode. Is this a surprise? Maybe to some, but not so much for others. After all, Teigen was a briefcase model for the original game show when it first aired, and it made sense for the powers-that-be to choose someone in this spot. Their other possibilities included Claudia Jordan (who was already a contestant last season), Meghan Markle (which feels almost impossible), or some random person no one really knows.

Now, we did realize that were other names floating around out there, whether it be Heidi Klum (who has NBC) ties or someone from Shark Tank. Yet, in the end, this was the choice.

Speaking to the aforementioned site, Teigen actually credits the original show for helping her get a foothold in this business:

“I don’t know if I would’ve continued on in entertainment if I didn’t have such a good experience on that set. And I really did.”

In the end, we will have to see what happens in the finale to justify the choice; we recognize that Chrissy is polarizing, but we imagine her history on TV, plus her willingness to mix things up, had the producers excited to make this move. It also cements her family’s ties with NBC even further, as her husband John Legend is one of the current coaches over on The Voice.

