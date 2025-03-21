The White Lotus season 3 finale: Star talks ’emotional’ end

We do recognize that we are still a couple of episodes from seeing The White Lotus season 3 finale arrive over at HBO. However, is there still more to be excited about in advance.

Well, we know at this point, there is at least one answer we are expecting to get: Who is responsible for that epic shootout that we saw in the closing minutes of the season 1 finale. There are a handful of suspects to think about there but who knows? There may also be some surprises as well … or so we hope.

Speaking to USA Today, Michelle Monaghan (who plays Jaclyn) at least gave us yet another reason to be excited thanks to the following message:

“There’s drama all the way to the end, so I think you’re not going to be disappointed in terms of the way that is resolved or if it will be resolved … True to Mike White fashion, the ending is very unexpected and it’s deeply emotional. It’ll be a very satisfying ending.”

Just because of this comment alone, we have ourselves all the more eager to see what we end up seeing. We know that over the years, The White Lotus has given us some endings to key storylines that are actually a little more comedic … but that may not be what we end up getting here at all. They could decide to go in a more serious direction with that shooting, which does feel on paper much darker than what happened to Armand or to Tanya.

Before we get to that finale, though, there are still two more stories still to come … and we are absolutely going to see what transpires during some of those.

