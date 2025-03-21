9-1-1 season 8 episode 11: Is Buck in love with Eddie? EP explains

Is there a chance that 9-1-1 season 8 is finally getting to the Buck – Eddie story that so many fans out there want to see explored? Well, for now, the answer to that is complicated.

Here is at least what we can say for now — the return of Tommy into the picture may have had some unintended consequences, as the seed was planted as to whether or not Oliver Stark’s character could have feelings for his best friend. Meanwhile, Buck later discussed it with Maddie, who straight up posed the question as to what his feelings are. At present, let’s just say that he has a lot to think about.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for additional TV reactions and reviews!

So how is Buck entertaining all of this right now? Let’s just say that at least some of his wheels are in motion. Speaking to TVLine, here is some of what executive producer Tim Minear had to say on the subject:

“I don’t think he has [considered feelings for Eddie], not consciously … He wasn’t even thinking about kissing a boy until quite recently. But if I were Tommy, that would be a question I would have. He was the perfect character, I think, to at least raise the topic.”

Knowing at least some of what we do about the show at the moment, we of course do think that these are questions that are going to be raised again before the end of the season. However, at the same time, none of this makes us think that there is a reason for the powers-that-be to hurry anything along here. After all, Eddie has his own story to tackle right now in Texas, and we really do just have to wait and see whether or not he re-enters the picture anytime soon.

Related – Learn more about the 9-1-1: Nashville spin-off show

What did you think about the overall events of 9-1-1 season 8 episode 11 on ABC?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







