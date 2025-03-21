Yellowjackets season 3 episode 7: Is Hannah’s daughter the killer?

This week, did Yellowjackets season 3 episode 7 deliver more information to the ongoing mystery about Lottie’s murder? On paper, we would love to say that is the case. In reality, though, let’s just say that nothing is 100% a sure thing.

Here is what we do seemingly know at the moment. The tape that Shauna was sent in the present is seemingly the one that Hannah was recording in the past upon her arrival to the camp … and then later when she was trying to send a message of love to her daughter, who she gave birth to when she was a teenager. It was seemingly confirmed that Hannah eventually dies … so does that mean that someone else brings the tape back to the present? That is a question we are left to wonder about for now.

For the time being, we are led to believe that Shauna went on a road trip with the others throughout episode 7 to visit Hannah’s daughter … and then possibly kill her? It does feel fair to argue that she would have a motive to go after the Yellowjackets over what happened to her daughter, and she easily could have traveled up to New York City to take Lottie out.

On paper, all of this makes sense when you piece together everything that happened. However, at the same time, there are some other things you are left to wonder about here for now … with one of the biggest ones being why go after all of the Yellowjackets now. Why wait for so many years? That suggests that she only received the tape recently, and it is not something that she has been holding onto for some extremely long period of time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

